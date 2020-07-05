622 Summer Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Are you looking for an awesome place and location in Norcross to move in before the year is over? I have one for you! Fantastic location, well secured and gated popular Sierra West West Community with swimming pool and tennis court; walking distance to school, close proximity to restaurants and shopping. This end unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths; perfect roommate floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout, all the kitchen appliances remain; private patio in the back. All electric, water is included in rent. Hurry before it's gone.