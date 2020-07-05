All apartments in Norcross
622 Summer Place

622 Summer Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

622 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Are you looking for an awesome place and location in Norcross to move in before the year is over? I have one for you! Fantastic location, well secured and gated popular Sierra West West Community with swimming pool and tennis court; walking distance to school, close proximity to restaurants and shopping. This end unit offers 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths; perfect roommate floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout, all the kitchen appliances remain; private patio in the back. All electric, water is included in rent. Hurry before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Summer Place have any available units?
622 Summer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 Summer Place have?
Some of 622 Summer Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Summer Place currently offering any rent specials?
622 Summer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Summer Place pet-friendly?
No, 622 Summer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 622 Summer Place offer parking?
Yes, 622 Summer Place offers parking.
Does 622 Summer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Summer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Summer Place have a pool?
Yes, 622 Summer Place has a pool.
Does 622 Summer Place have accessible units?
No, 622 Summer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Summer Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 Summer Place has units with dishwashers.

