Norcross, GA
5618 Executive Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

5618 Executive Way

5618 Executive Way · No Longer Available
Location

5618 Executive Way, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
5618 Executive Way Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! 3 BED/2 BATH IN NORCROSS!! HURRY, WON'T LAST LONG - Cozy 3 Bed / 2 Bath in the Norcross area!
Spacious living room with a brick fireplace.Seperate dinning room that leads off the kitchen.
Master Bedroom with a bay window and its own private bathroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms!

Won't last long!

To see if your pre-approved please go to our website at www.bravorealtyga.com

Text 470.364.2134 for more Information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3990609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5618 Executive Way have any available units?
5618 Executive Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
Is 5618 Executive Way currently offering any rent specials?
5618 Executive Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5618 Executive Way pet-friendly?
No, 5618 Executive Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 5618 Executive Way offer parking?
No, 5618 Executive Way does not offer parking.
Does 5618 Executive Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5618 Executive Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5618 Executive Way have a pool?
No, 5618 Executive Way does not have a pool.
Does 5618 Executive Way have accessible units?
No, 5618 Executive Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5618 Executive Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5618 Executive Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5618 Executive Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5618 Executive Way does not have units with air conditioning.
