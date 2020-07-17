Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities

5618 Executive Way Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! 3 BED/2 BATH IN NORCROSS!! HURRY, WON'T LAST LONG - Cozy 3 Bed / 2 Bath in the Norcross area!

Spacious living room with a brick fireplace.Seperate dinning room that leads off the kitchen.

Master Bedroom with a bay window and its own private bathroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms!



Won't last long!



To see if your pre-approved please go to our website at www.bravorealtyga.com



Text 470.364.2134 for more Information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3990609)