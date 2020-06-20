All apartments in Norcross
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:40 PM

2101 Wexford Drive

2101 Wexford Drive · (404) 948-6991
Location

2101 Wexford Drive, Norcross, GA 30071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Convenient 3br/2ba with Wooded backyard, Creek

Newly Renovated with Granite and LVT, living room, dining room combination, fully equipped kitchen with Refrigerator, full size washer dryer connections. Huge Master Bedroom has private bath and walk in closet. Jack/Jill bath between 2 additional bedrooms. Beautiful LVT flooring throughout. Huge LR/DR/Den with open floorplan. Deck overlooks private Wooded Backyard with creek.

Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bus lines.
Lawn Maintenance and Trash Pickup included. Great Schools are Beaver Ridge ES, Summerour MS & Norcross HS. Beaver Ruin and Indian Trail at I85. Pet Friendly.

SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment at www.nobanksatlanta.com
Apply Here:
http://www.rhris.com/applynow.cfm?siteID=31393A
Rental Criteria here:
http://nobanksatlanta.com/how-to-get-approved/
360 Pics:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/nUFnqdPfeZeAETZv7

Please, PLEASE.... Read this description, review the above links, and only call if you need to ask something that is not covered above! 770-580-1580 You will leave your questions with my assistant and I will return calls when the questions are asked that are not covered in our listing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Wexford Drive have any available units?
2101 Wexford Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Wexford Drive have?
Some of 2101 Wexford Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Wexford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Wexford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Wexford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Wexford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Wexford Drive offer parking?
No, 2101 Wexford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2101 Wexford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Wexford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Wexford Drive have a pool?
No, 2101 Wexford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Wexford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2101 Wexford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Wexford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Wexford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
