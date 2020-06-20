2101 Wexford Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Super Convenient 3br/2ba with Wooded backyard, Creek



Newly Renovated with Granite and LVT, living room, dining room combination, fully equipped kitchen with Refrigerator, full size washer dryer connections. Huge Master Bedroom has private bath and walk in closet. Jack/Jill bath between 2 additional bedrooms. Beautiful LVT flooring throughout. Huge LR/DR/Den with open floorplan. Deck overlooks private Wooded Backyard with creek.



Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bus lines.

Lawn Maintenance and Trash Pickup included. Great Schools are Beaver Ridge ES, Summerour MS & Norcross HS. Beaver Ruin and Indian Trail at I85. Pet Friendly.



SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment at www.nobanksatlanta.com

Apply Here:

http://www.rhris.com/applynow.cfm?siteID=31393A

Rental Criteria here:

http://nobanksatlanta.com/how-to-get-approved/

360 Pics:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/nUFnqdPfeZeAETZv7



Please, PLEASE.... Read this description, review the above links, and only call if you need to ask something that is not covered above! 770-580-1580 You will leave your questions with my assistant and I will return calls when the questions are asked that are not covered in our listing.



