3/BR on 16.83 acres - Very nice 3/BR 2/BA home on 16.83 acres of land. Want to relax and enjoy some piece and quite after a long day of work? Enjoy having room to roam? Then this is the place for you. For only 850 a month you can have your very own little retreat, and no need to worry about yard maintenance because its included in rent. Call now to schedule a viewing of this one of a kind property. Home is located a short drive past Harlem, about a 20 minute drive to Fort Gordon.



Contact Nathaniel Bishop at 501-414-9604.



- This unit requires a 650 credit score or additional deposits may be required if approved.

- Application fee of 45.00 is non refundable.



The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty of it's accuracy and actual room sizes should be measured to insure accuracy. Prospective tenants can independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of it's most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. You should conduct a review of the property to document the condition prior to move in..



(RLNE1939900)