wilkes county
4 Apartments for rent in Wilkes County, GA📍
206 Baker Street
206 Baker Street, Washington, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
906 sqft
206 Baker Street, Washington, GA 30673 is a single family home that contains 906 sq ft and was built in 1995. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
313 McGuire Street
313 Mcguire Street, Washington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1794 sqft
313 McGuire Street, Washington, GA 30673 is a single family home that contains 1,794 sq ft and was built in 1935. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
1034 North Point Court
1034 N Pointe Ct, Wilkes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2148 sqft
Lovely home located in gated Pointe Shores Community in Lincoln County, Tignall GA. this home is on Clark Hill Lake. Engineered, Hardwood floors, plus carpet and tile. The Great-room overlooks the lake.
