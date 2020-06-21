Amenities

579 Blue Ridge Crossing - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within walking distance to and from Blue Ridge Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Lakeside High School. The owner's suite is located downstairs. Two bedrooms with a "Hollywood" bath is located upstairs. Storage, Storage, Storage is located throughout this home. Did I mention Storage??? Outside in your fenced in yard, you will find a storage building with electric service. Amazing area! Some pets negotiable. All information herein deemed reliable but must be verified. For more information or to request a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.



(RLNE5846647)