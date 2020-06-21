All apartments in Martinez
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

579 Blue Ridge Crossing

579 Blue Ridge Crossing · (706) 922-6390 ext. 200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

579 Blue Ridge Crossing, Martinez, GA 30809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 579 Blue Ridge Crossing · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
579 Blue Ridge Crossing - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within walking distance to and from Blue Ridge Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Lakeside High School. The owner's suite is located downstairs. Two bedrooms with a "Hollywood" bath is located upstairs. Storage, Storage, Storage is located throughout this home. Did I mention Storage??? Outside in your fenced in yard, you will find a storage building with electric service. Amazing area! Some pets negotiable. All information herein deemed reliable but must be verified. For more information or to request a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.

(RLNE5846647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 579 Blue Ridge Crossing have any available units?
579 Blue Ridge Crossing has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 579 Blue Ridge Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
579 Blue Ridge Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 Blue Ridge Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 579 Blue Ridge Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 579 Blue Ridge Crossing offer parking?
No, 579 Blue Ridge Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 579 Blue Ridge Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 579 Blue Ridge Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 Blue Ridge Crossing have a pool?
No, 579 Blue Ridge Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 579 Blue Ridge Crossing have accessible units?
No, 579 Blue Ridge Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 579 Blue Ridge Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 579 Blue Ridge Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 579 Blue Ridge Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 579 Blue Ridge Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

