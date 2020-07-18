All apartments in Martinez
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4367 Quail Creek Rd

4367 Quail Creek Road · (706) 799-3110
Location

4367 Quail Creek Road, Martinez, GA 30907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4367 Quail Creek Rd · Avail. Aug 15

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4367 Quail Creek Rd Available 08/15/20 Home For Rent - 4367 Quail Creek Rd Martinez, GA 30907 - This 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath with 1638 Heated Sq/ft is located just 5min from Ft Gordon Gate 1 and just 2 miles from I20. Completely repainted interior, all new hardwood floors and new carpet installed. All new appliances, 2" blinds throughout, real wood burning fireplace and much more! Home includes all appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer. Pets ok with Pet Deposit. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.southernhomesandrentals.com for more info!

(RLNE3876699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4367 Quail Creek Rd have any available units?
4367 Quail Creek Rd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4367 Quail Creek Rd have?
Some of 4367 Quail Creek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4367 Quail Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4367 Quail Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4367 Quail Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4367 Quail Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4367 Quail Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 4367 Quail Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4367 Quail Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4367 Quail Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4367 Quail Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 4367 Quail Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4367 Quail Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 4367 Quail Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4367 Quail Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4367 Quail Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4367 Quail Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4367 Quail Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
