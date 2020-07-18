Amenities

4367 Quail Creek Rd Available 08/15/20 Home For Rent - 4367 Quail Creek Rd Martinez, GA 30907 - This 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath with 1638 Heated Sq/ft is located just 5min from Ft Gordon Gate 1 and just 2 miles from I20. Completely repainted interior, all new hardwood floors and new carpet installed. All new appliances, 2" blinds throughout, real wood burning fireplace and much more! Home includes all appliances: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer. Pets ok with Pet Deposit. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.southernhomesandrentals.com for more info!



(RLNE3876699)