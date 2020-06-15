Amenities

425 Santa Anna Trail Available 04/01/20 Home For Rent - 425 Santa Anna Trail Martinez, GA 30907 - Welcome to the this delightful two-story home located in Carson Cutoff at Petersburg Station. This 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home is more than just a beauty from the outside, but the inside as well! Home features a two-story ceiling in the living room, located right off of the kitchen and dining area. Attractive features include hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen, and dining room. You will find the master bedroom and bathroom downstairs conveniently placed off of the kitchen as well. Home is newly painted, has a new HVAC and each bedroom features walk-in closets! This home is in a great location, as it is walking distance to schools! Rental Rate includes all appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer!! YEAR ROUND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!



