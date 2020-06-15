All apartments in Martinez
Martinez, GA
425 Santa Anna Trail
Last updated April 2 2020

425 Santa Anna Trail

425 Santa Anna Trail · (706) 799-3110
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

425 Santa Anna Trail, Martinez, GA 30907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 425 Santa Anna Trail · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1834 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
425 Santa Anna Trail Available 04/01/20 Home For Rent - 425 Santa Anna Trail Martinez, GA 30907 - Welcome to the this delightful two-story home located in Carson Cutoff at Petersburg Station. This 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home is more than just a beauty from the outside, but the inside as well! Home features a two-story ceiling in the living room, located right off of the kitchen and dining area. Attractive features include hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen, and dining room. You will find the master bedroom and bathroom downstairs conveniently placed off of the kitchen as well. Home is newly painted, has a new HVAC and each bedroom features walk-in closets! This home is in a great location, as it is walking distance to schools! Rental Rate includes all appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer!! YEAR ROUND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!

(RLNE4306348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Santa Anna Trail have any available units?
425 Santa Anna Trail has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 425 Santa Anna Trail have?
Some of 425 Santa Anna Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Santa Anna Trail currently offering any rent specials?
425 Santa Anna Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Santa Anna Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Santa Anna Trail is pet friendly.
Does 425 Santa Anna Trail offer parking?
No, 425 Santa Anna Trail does not offer parking.
Does 425 Santa Anna Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Santa Anna Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Santa Anna Trail have a pool?
No, 425 Santa Anna Trail does not have a pool.
Does 425 Santa Anna Trail have accessible units?
No, 425 Santa Anna Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Santa Anna Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Santa Anna Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Santa Anna Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 Santa Anna Trail has units with air conditioning.
