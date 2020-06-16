4090 Syndey St

Amenities

Home For Rent - 4090 Sydney St Martinez, GA 30907 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1842 Heated Sq/ft Home located on over half acre lot in the Heart of Martinez and zoned for HIGHLY sought after Lakeside School District! Home features hardwood flooring throughout Foyer, Great Room, Kitchen and Dining Room. Granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and much more! Covered back deck overlooking HUGE backyard. HOME INCLUDES YEAR ROUND LAWN MAINTENANCE!! All appliances included in rental rate: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer! Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!



(RLNE5067175)