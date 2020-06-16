All apartments in Martinez
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4090 Syndey St

4090 Sydney Street · (706) 799-3110
Location

4090 Sydney Street, Martinez, GA 30907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4090 Syndey St · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1842 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home For Rent - 4090 Sydney St Martinez, GA 30907 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1842 Heated Sq/ft Home located on over half acre lot in the Heart of Martinez and zoned for HIGHLY sought after Lakeside School District! Home features hardwood flooring throughout Foyer, Great Room, Kitchen and Dining Room. Granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and much more! Covered back deck overlooking HUGE backyard. HOME INCLUDES YEAR ROUND LAWN MAINTENANCE!! All appliances included in rental rate: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer! Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!

(RLNE5067175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 Syndey St have any available units?
4090 Syndey St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4090 Syndey St have?
Some of 4090 Syndey St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 Syndey St currently offering any rent specials?
4090 Syndey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 Syndey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4090 Syndey St is pet friendly.
Does 4090 Syndey St offer parking?
No, 4090 Syndey St does not offer parking.
Does 4090 Syndey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4090 Syndey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 Syndey St have a pool?
No, 4090 Syndey St does not have a pool.
Does 4090 Syndey St have accessible units?
No, 4090 Syndey St does not have accessible units.
Does 4090 Syndey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4090 Syndey St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4090 Syndey St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4090 Syndey St does not have units with air conditioning.
