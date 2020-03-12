All apartments in Martinez
Martinez, GA
372 Connor Circle
372 Connor Circle

372 Connor Cir · No Longer Available
Location

372 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA 30907

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gated Community in Columbia County with a community pool! This lovely end unit townhome boasts beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. All new carpet recently installed. Open and bright the great room has soaring ceilings, a dining area plus a breakfast bar. The kitchen is complete with lots of cabinets, a pantry and the refrigerator remains. There is a laundry closet downstairs. The owners suite has a trey ceiling, ceiling fan, carpet and a large walk in closet. The owners bath has tiled floors and a large soaking tub. There is a second bedroom on the main level and two bedrooms and full bath on the upper level. Covered front and back porch so bring your rockers! You will enjoy the privacy fenced back yard that is one large patio! No yard maintenance! Single car attached garage. Fresh Interior Paint throughout plus 2faux wood blinds on all windows. If schools are important - tenant should verify!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 Connor Circle have any available units?
372 Connor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martinez, GA.
What amenities does 372 Connor Circle have?
Some of 372 Connor Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Connor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
372 Connor Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Connor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 372 Connor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinez.
Does 372 Connor Circle offer parking?
Yes, 372 Connor Circle does offer parking.
Does 372 Connor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 Connor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Connor Circle have a pool?
Yes, 372 Connor Circle has a pool.
Does 372 Connor Circle have accessible units?
No, 372 Connor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Connor Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 372 Connor Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 372 Connor Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 372 Connor Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
