372 Connor Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Gated Community in Columbia County with a community pool! This lovely end unit townhome boasts beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. All new carpet recently installed. Open and bright the great room has soaring ceilings, a dining area plus a breakfast bar. The kitchen is complete with lots of cabinets, a pantry and the refrigerator remains. There is a laundry closet downstairs. The owners suite has a trey ceiling, ceiling fan, carpet and a large walk in closet. The owners bath has tiled floors and a large soaking tub. There is a second bedroom on the main level and two bedrooms and full bath on the upper level. Covered front and back porch so bring your rockers! You will enjoy the privacy fenced back yard that is one large patio! No yard maintenance! Single car attached garage. Fresh Interior Paint throughout plus 2faux wood blinds on all windows. If schools are important - tenant should verify!