Martinez, GA
259 Ashton Woods Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

259 Ashton Woods Drive

259 Ashton Woods Drive · (706) 922-6390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

259 Ashton Woods Drive, Martinez, GA 30907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 259 Ashton Woods Drive · Avail. Sep 11

$1,275

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
259 Ashton Woods Drive Available 09/11/20 259 Ashton Woods Drive - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 11, 2020! Two story home with approximately 1710 square feet. Convenient location and Columbia county schools! Large living room with fireplace. Separate dining area. Kitchen with breakfast nook, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Spacious owner's bedroom has a walk-in closet. Enjoy a large fenced-in backyard with deck which is great for play and entertaining. Single car garage. Pet friendly with approval. All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.

(RLNE2257298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Ashton Woods Drive have any available units?
259 Ashton Woods Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 259 Ashton Woods Drive have?
Some of 259 Ashton Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Ashton Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
259 Ashton Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Ashton Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 259 Ashton Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 259 Ashton Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 259 Ashton Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 259 Ashton Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Ashton Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Ashton Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 259 Ashton Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 259 Ashton Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 259 Ashton Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Ashton Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 Ashton Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 259 Ashton Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 Ashton Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
