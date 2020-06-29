Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

259 Ashton Woods Drive Available 09/11/20 259 Ashton Woods Drive - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 11, 2020! Two story home with approximately 1710 square feet. Convenient location and Columbia county schools! Large living room with fireplace. Separate dining area. Kitchen with breakfast nook, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Spacious owner's bedroom has a walk-in closet. Enjoy a large fenced-in backyard with deck which is great for play and entertaining. Single car garage. Pet friendly with approval. All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.



(RLNE2257298)