219 N. Belair Rd.

N. Belair House (zoned professional) - Property currently zoned professional, with living room/ waiting area, kitchen with eating room, 3 bedrooms /offices, and bathroom. Large backyard with plenty of space to park.



Modified gross lease for professional/ commercial users



Please call or text Kevin McCarthy @ 706-284-7629, or Scott Patterson @ 706-830-0580 for more information Or visit our website @ www.rentbhgaugusta.com for other available rentals in our area.



DO NOT APPLY THROUGH ZILLOW OR OTHER SITES. ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE THROUGH "BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE EXECUTIVE PARTNERS"



No Cats Allowed



