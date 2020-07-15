All apartments in Martinez
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

219 N. Belair Rd.

219 North Belair Road · (706) 284-7629
Location

219 North Belair Road, Martinez, GA 30809

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 219 N. Belair Rd. · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
N. Belair House (zoned professional) - Property currently zoned professional, with living room/ waiting area, kitchen with eating room, 3 bedrooms /offices, and bathroom. Large backyard with plenty of space to park.

Modified gross lease for professional/ commercial users

Please call or text Kevin McCarthy @ 706-284-7629, or Scott Patterson @ 706-830-0580 for more information Or visit our website @ www.rentbhgaugusta.com for other available rentals in our area.

DO NOT APPLY THROUGH ZILLOW OR OTHER SITES. ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE THROUGH "BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE EXECUTIVE PARTNERS"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5635341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 N. Belair Rd. have any available units?
219 N. Belair Rd. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 219 N. Belair Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
219 N. Belair Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 N. Belair Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 219 N. Belair Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinez.
Does 219 N. Belair Rd. offer parking?
No, 219 N. Belair Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 219 N. Belair Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 N. Belair Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 N. Belair Rd. have a pool?
No, 219 N. Belair Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 219 N. Belair Rd. have accessible units?
No, 219 N. Belair Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 219 N. Belair Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 N. Belair Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 N. Belair Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 N. Belair Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
