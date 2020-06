Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

183 Creekview Circle Available 08/03/20 - This 4 bedroom, split-level home will be available 8/3/2020. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. On the main level are the kitchen, dining room, and living room. Downstairs has a bedroom, a full bath, den, and access to the two-car garage. The driveway has been extended to allow plenty of parking space. The back yard has a deck and patio area with covered storage for firewood.



No Pets Allowed



