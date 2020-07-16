All apartments in Martinez
Martinez, GA
131 Coach Lane
131 Coach Lane

131 Coach Lane · (706) 799-3110
Location

131 Coach Lane, Martinez, GA 30907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 131 Coach Lane · Avail. Sep 4

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
131 Coach Lane Available 09/04/20 Townhome For Rent - 131 Coach Lane Martinez, GA 30907 - Fantastic 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2300 Heated Sq/ft town home in the heart of Martinez! This home features beautiful hardwood floor through out foyer, living area and kitchen, the living room offers tons of natural light with floor to ceiling windows, large eat in kitchen with new cooktop, built-in microwave, and granite counter tops, french doors off the kitchen open up to a charming court yard, the master bedroom is on the main floor and has a large ensuite with dual vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet, two additional nice size bedrooms and full bath are upstairs along with a large loft area that is perfect for a second living area or office, you also have a walk-in attic as well as a pull down attic allowing for good storage space, and no doubt you will enjoy the double car garage and maintenance free yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, I20, and a short drive to downtown Augusta. All appliances included: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer. Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!

(RLNE5024868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Coach Lane have any available units?
131 Coach Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 Coach Lane have?
Some of 131 Coach Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Coach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
131 Coach Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Coach Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Coach Lane is pet friendly.
Does 131 Coach Lane offer parking?
Yes, 131 Coach Lane offers parking.
Does 131 Coach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Coach Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Coach Lane have a pool?
No, 131 Coach Lane does not have a pool.
Does 131 Coach Lane have accessible units?
No, 131 Coach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Coach Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Coach Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Coach Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Coach Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
