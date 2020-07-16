Amenities

131 Coach Lane Available 09/04/20 Townhome For Rent - 131 Coach Lane Martinez, GA 30907 - Fantastic 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2300 Heated Sq/ft town home in the heart of Martinez! This home features beautiful hardwood floor through out foyer, living area and kitchen, the living room offers tons of natural light with floor to ceiling windows, large eat in kitchen with new cooktop, built-in microwave, and granite counter tops, french doors off the kitchen open up to a charming court yard, the master bedroom is on the main floor and has a large ensuite with dual vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet, two additional nice size bedrooms and full bath are upstairs along with a large loft area that is perfect for a second living area or office, you also have a walk-in attic as well as a pull down attic allowing for good storage space, and no doubt you will enjoy the double car garage and maintenance free yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, I20, and a short drive to downtown Augusta. All appliances included: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer. Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!



(RLNE5024868)