4882 SUMMIT RIDGE RD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

CUSTOM BUILT BRICK HOME ON THE 13TH HOLE IN STONECREEK! - 3/4 ACRE LOT WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF POND IN STONECREEK NEAR BACK GATED ENTRANCE. LOCATED IN LOWNDES COUNTY- HAHIRA SCHOOLS



SPLIT 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH W/ JACK AND JILL BATHROOMS BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARD WOOD FLOORS HOME IN MAIN LIVING AREA AND MASTER BEDROOM, KITCHEN WITH CAMBRIA TOPS, TILED BACKSPLASH, CUSTOM CABINETS WITH PULL OUT DRAWERS, 2 PANTRIES, KITCHEN OPENS TO AN OVERSIZED BREAKFAST ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM. LARGE FORMAL DINNING ROOM,. OVERSIZED LAUNDRY ROOM. COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING 13TH HOLE , 2 CAR GARAGE.



HOME COMES WITH FREE GOLF BALLS RIGHT IN YOUR BACK YARD!!!



MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS WILL BE LOOKED AT AND ARE NONREFUNDABLE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS



