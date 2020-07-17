All apartments in Lowndes County
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:12 PM

4824 Stonewall Circle

4824 Stonewall Circle · (229) 245-6380 ext. 135
Location

4824 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA 31605

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4824 Stonewall Circle · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
alarm system
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4824 Stonewall Circle Available 07/13/20 Convenience of location in Miller Farms S/D - This charming home is located just minutes to Moody AFB, convenient to schools, shopping and in the county. It has wood floors in the living room and large tiles in the kitchen, breakfast room and laundry room. The kitchen has granite tops, custom cabinets and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom has trey ceiling and a walk in closet. The master bath has the desired custom cabinet vanity, garden tub and a separate shower. The remaining bedrooms are a comfortable size. The property has an alarm system to be used as the tenant's convenience and expense, as well as a sprinkler system. Newly installed privacy fence.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2703991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

