Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets alarm system

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

4824 Stonewall Circle Available 07/13/20 Convenience of location in Miller Farms S/D - This charming home is located just minutes to Moody AFB, convenient to schools, shopping and in the county. It has wood floors in the living room and large tiles in the kitchen, breakfast room and laundry room. The kitchen has granite tops, custom cabinets and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom has trey ceiling and a walk in closet. The master bath has the desired custom cabinet vanity, garden tub and a separate shower. The remaining bedrooms are a comfortable size. The property has an alarm system to be used as the tenant's convenience and expense, as well as a sprinkler system. Newly installed privacy fence.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2703991)