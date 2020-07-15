All apartments in Lowndes County
Lowndes County, GA
4162 Waterberry Cir
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4162 Waterberry Cir

4162 Waterberry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4162 Waterberry Circle, Lowndes County, GA 31602

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4162 Waterberry Cir Available 08/07/20 4/3 Northlake Subdivision - Hardwood Floors throughout - You must see this adorable 4 bed/3 bath home on Waterberry Circle. The beautiful hardwood floors, tile, and tray ceilings make this home the perfect choice! Located in the Northlake Subdivision. Convenient to town and Moody Air Force Base!

Available to move-in 8/7/20

Available to view 7/27/20!
Check out key at our office Mon-Thur:9am-4pm w/ $20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/I.D. and phone number.

(RLNE4944308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 Waterberry Cir have any available units?
4162 Waterberry Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowndes County, GA.
Is 4162 Waterberry Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4162 Waterberry Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 Waterberry Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4162 Waterberry Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4162 Waterberry Cir offer parking?
No, 4162 Waterberry Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4162 Waterberry Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4162 Waterberry Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 Waterberry Cir have a pool?
No, 4162 Waterberry Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4162 Waterberry Cir have accessible units?
No, 4162 Waterberry Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 Waterberry Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4162 Waterberry Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4162 Waterberry Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4162 Waterberry Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
