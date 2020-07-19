Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground

3925 Glen Laurel Dr S Available 09/11/20 Updated home! 3/2 with Beautiful Granite Countertops - This 3BR/2BA home is won’t last long. Located in North Lowndes County and only 5 minutes to Moody AFB. Ceramic tile in baths, kitchen and laundry room, carpet and hardwood flooring as well. The perfect floor plan with split bedrooms. Master bath has double vanity area, stunning tiled shower and separate garden tub.



Kitchen has custom cabinets and beautiful granite counter tops, and island. 9 foot ceilings throughout. This gorgeous home is in a subdivision with a playground for the kids. Don’t let this home go unseen!!!



Available to Move-In: 9/11/2020



Check out key at our office On or after 9/4/2020 Mon-Thu: 9am-4pm, Fri: 9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number



(RLNE3785770)