All apartments in Lowndes County
Find more places like 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowndes County, GA
/
3925 Glen Laurel Dr S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3925 Glen Laurel Dr S

3925 Glen Laurel Dr S · (229) 333-0768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3925 Glen Laurel Dr S, Lowndes County, GA 31605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S · Avail. Sep 11

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
3925 Glen Laurel Dr S Available 09/11/20 Updated home! 3/2 with Beautiful Granite Countertops - This 3BR/2BA home is won’t last long. Located in North Lowndes County and only 5 minutes to Moody AFB. Ceramic tile in baths, kitchen and laundry room, carpet and hardwood flooring as well. The perfect floor plan with split bedrooms. Master bath has double vanity area, stunning tiled shower and separate garden tub.

Kitchen has custom cabinets and beautiful granite counter tops, and island. 9 foot ceilings throughout. This gorgeous home is in a subdivision with a playground for the kids. Don’t let this home go unseen!!!

Available to Move-In: 9/11/2020

Check out key at our office On or after 9/4/2020 Mon-Thu: 9am-4pm, Fri: 9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number

(RLNE3785770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S have any available units?
3925 Glen Laurel Dr S has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S have?
Some of 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Glen Laurel Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S is pet friendly.
Does 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S offer parking?
No, 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S does not offer parking.
Does 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S have a pool?
No, 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S have accessible units?
No, 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3925 Glen Laurel Dr S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd
Valdosta, GA 31605
Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St
Valdosta, GA 31602
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr
Valdosta, GA 31602

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tallahassee, FLValdosta, GA
Lake City, FLTifton, GA
Madison, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeValdosta State University
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity