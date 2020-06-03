1863 Simmons Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring, natural light and a bonus family room! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen bar! The master suite includes vaulted ceilings and a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk in closet! Covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.