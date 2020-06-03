All apartments in Lovejoy
1863 Simmons Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:51 PM

1863 Simmons Lane

1863 Simmons Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1863 Simmons Lane, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring, natural light and a bonus family room! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen bar! The master suite includes vaulted ceilings and a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk in closet! Covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 Simmons Lane have any available units?
1863 Simmons Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 1863 Simmons Lane have?
Some of 1863 Simmons Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 Simmons Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1863 Simmons Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 Simmons Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1863 Simmons Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1863 Simmons Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1863 Simmons Lane offers parking.
Does 1863 Simmons Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1863 Simmons Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 Simmons Lane have a pool?
No, 1863 Simmons Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1863 Simmons Lane have accessible units?
No, 1863 Simmons Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 Simmons Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1863 Simmons Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1863 Simmons Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1863 Simmons Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
