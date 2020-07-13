/
pet friendly apartments
23 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Locust Grove, GA
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,186
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly upgraded apartment homes in Locust Grove, GA. Eagle's Brooke is a newly renovated luxury apartment community nestled just outside Atlanta in Locust Grove, GA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
139 Palmetto St
139 Palmetto Street, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1706 sqft
139 Palmetto St Available 07/14/20 Coming Soon! - The available date shown is tentatively scheduled and is subject to change. No showings are allowed until after the available date.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
929 Justice Drive
929 Justice Drive, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1945 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1020 Allegiance Drive
1020 Allegiance Drive, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1809 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 5 miles of Locust Grove
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Farm
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$837
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,196
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
City Square
6065 Flagstaf Walk
6065 Flagstaf Walk, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1800 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Avalon
5014 Pioneer Parkway
5014 Pioneer Parkway, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
2000 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2000 square foot home has open floor plan. This home offers features you will love to call home to include lots of space is a MUST SEE! Take a self guided tour through Rently.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
145 Wellington Dr
145 Wellington Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home,all electric,no smoking or pets allowed,Henry High school system, New Kitchen, floor Counters resurfaced cabinets resurfaced stainless steal appliances added. Bathroom counters refinished.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
195 Sherwood Loop
195 Sherwood Loop, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1109 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon
177 Parkview Place Drive
177 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1855 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
165 Parkview Place Drive
165 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1830 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
164 Hawken Trail
164 Hawken Trail, Henry County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
3228 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
152 Hinton Dr
152 Hinton Drive, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
832 sqft
COMING SOON: Incredible character at an amazing price! Tucked away in wooded privacy and quiet ambience, this charming ranch is your ideal answer to a life of simplicity.
Results within 10 miles of Locust Grove
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1492 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,118
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Wesley Lake
325 Concord Terrace
325 Concord Ter, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
1887 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful hard wood floors with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! The master bath has a
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Eagles Landing
155 Greenland Dr
155 Greenland Drive, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1608 sqft
Gorgeous 3br 2bath Lease-to-Own Ranch Home!! Great Location! - This home is an absolute beauty for lease-to-own in Mcdonough GA it's a 3-bedroom, 2-bedroom ranch home with vaulted ceiling giving it an open floorplan.
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
2540 Flippen Road
2540 Flippen Road, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1590 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
