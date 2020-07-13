/
apartments under 1000
45 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Lithia Springs, GA
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1888 Cardell Road
1888 Cardell Road, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Cute Austell Bungalow with nice yard - Nice house with 2 bedrooms 1 bath in convenient Austell. Ready for move-in. Nice yard. To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link: https://app.tenantturner.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
7 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5907 Lone Oak Drive
5907 Lone Oak Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
5907 Lone Oak Drive - 5907 Available 10/01/20 Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Mableton - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has been recently updated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops, and newer appliances; Stove,
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1947 Padgett Drive
1947 Padgett Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1947 Padgett Drive - 1947 Available 09/01/20 Reduced Price on This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Austell! - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4195 Macedonia Road
4195 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
4195 Macedonia Road - 4195 Available 08/03/20 Great Front Porch and Large Level Yard - This charming little home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with a large living room and front porch. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5510 Lakeview Dr
5510 Lakeview Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
2br/2ba home at end of very quiet street Appliances include stove & frig VIEWING: Video viewing only until 30 days of available date. $300 prepaid cleaning & $100 prepaid Steam cleaning
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
6986 Flagstone Drive
6986 Flagstone Way, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1040 sqft
6986 Flagstone DrAustell, GA 30168 is a single family home that contains 1,040 sq ft and was built in 1986. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Kitchen appliances included. We do make decisions based on your rental history.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1765 Versailles Dr Sw
1765 Versailles Drive, Fulton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
BASEMENT RENTAL ONLY! Delightful rental in Southwest Atlanta. Fresh interior paint, new flooring, new kitchenette, spacious living room with separate entrance to home.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
6993 Oakhill Circle
6993 Oakhill Circle, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-Maintained 2 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath Condo, Open Concept Kitchen & Living Room, Kitchen Offers White Cabinets & Large Breakfast Bar, Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Full Basement w/ Full Bathroom & Optional 2nd Bedroom, Private Fenced Backyard
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8833 West Hills Court
8833 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8833 West Hills Court - 8833 Available 05/01/20 YOUR GOING TO WANT TO RESERVE THIS GREAT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom and 1 bath one level duplexes.
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2864 Warren Road
2864 Warren Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom property in Douglasville for rent! Huge backyard and spacious bedrooms. Living room and open kitchen great for entertaining. Full unfinished basement. Call today, this won't last long!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Southwest Atlanta
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1175 sqft
The Life Properties is taking precautionary measures towards Covid-19. Currently, all offices are closed to the public, but still available by email and phone. We are also offering virtual and self-guided tours at all communities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
46 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$939
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1079 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
$
12 Units Available
Vinings
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
Almond Park
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Gated community featuring large units with wood flooring, granite countertops and new lighting fixtures and windows. Just minutes from Westside Reservoir Park and Fulton County Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Scotts Crossing
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
680 sqft
Westside Crossing is located on Perry Boulevard less than five miles from the Midtown Financial District and the Georgia Institute of Technology campus. This 112- unit apartment community is made up of 10 two-story buildings.
