Apartment List
/
GA
/
lawrenceville
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM

18 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Lawrenceville, GA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1296 sqft
2800 at Sweetwater in Lawrenceville, Georgia offers stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes including garden and townhome-style floor plans that are perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
5 Units Available
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1075 sqft
Located off of Hurricane Shoals in Lawrenceville, Ridgewood Apartments is a 52 unit community offering the opportunity to be part of a small tight-knit community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
27 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1435 sqft
NOW OPEN FOR APPOINTMENT ONLY IN-PERSON TOURS... Call or email our leasing team today for details! Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
980 sqft
1-2 bedroom, well-equipped apartments in a tranquil complex featuring a pool, tennis court and gym. I-85, several parks and lots of restaurants are just a short drive away.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrenceville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
12 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Results within 10 miles of Lawrenceville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
21 Units Available
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1416 sqft
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1068 sqft
Located near I-85, this community is located near Gwinnett Place Mall and a variety of shopping and entertainment options. Units have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
29 Units Available
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
Studio
$900
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1240 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1147 sqft
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
13 Units Available
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$859
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1285 sqft
Luxury community has features like children's play area, communal grill and fitness center. Residents live in units with fireplaces, laundry hookups and patios or balconies. Located conveniently in Norcross, by Bromolow Creek.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
11 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$883
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
Welcome to Gwinnett Pointe Apartments in Norcross GA! Lifestyle of a resort is in your future with us.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
10 Units Available
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
Apartments feature granite counters, full-size washer/dryer connections and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a resort style pool on hot days. Near Berkeley Hills Country Club.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$986
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1050 sqft
Welcome to a taste of how life could be! The Grove at Stonebrook is a desirable community with a quaint, small-town atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated January 31 at 07:43pm
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1228 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3622 South Street
3622 South St, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
DISCOUNT RENT AVAILABLE: The prevailing rental rate in this neighborhood for similar 2 bedroom homes is $1,050, and the stated rent for this home will be $950. If you will help us in two areas.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3231 Highpoint Ct
3231 Highpoint Road, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
975 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 237085 Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome. New carpet!! 2 bedrooms upstairs. Full bath upstairs. Half bath downstairs with washer/ drier hookups. Family Room has a fireplace and a full length mirror.

July 2020 Lawrenceville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lawrenceville Rent Report. Lawrenceville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawrenceville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Lawrenceville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lawrenceville Rent Report. Lawrenceville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawrenceville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lawrenceville rents declined significantly over the past month

Lawrenceville rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lawrenceville stand at $1,184 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,367 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lawrenceville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Lawrenceville over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents were up 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Lawrenceville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Lawrenceville, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lawrenceville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Lawrenceville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,367 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lawrenceville fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lawrenceville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Lawrenceville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLawrenceville 3 BedroomsLawrenceville Accessible ApartmentsLawrenceville Apartments under $1,000Lawrenceville Apartments under $1,100
    Lawrenceville Apartments with BalconyLawrenceville Apartments with GarageLawrenceville Apartments with GymLawrenceville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLawrenceville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLawrenceville Apartments with Parking
    Lawrenceville Apartments with PoolLawrenceville Apartments with Washer-DryerLawrenceville Cheap PlacesLawrenceville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLawrenceville Luxury PlacesLawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
    Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
    Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
    Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
    Life University