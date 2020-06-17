All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

1451 Brushed Lane

1451 Brushed Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1451 Brushed Ln, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
playground
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Brand new house for rent in highly desired The Springs at Rockhouse community. This floor plan has a huge master bedroom with master bath. Super nice. Amenities include swimming, tennis court, and children's playground. NO HOUSING VOUCHER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Brushed Lane have any available units?
1451 Brushed Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 Brushed Lane have?
Some of 1451 Brushed Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 Brushed Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Brushed Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Brushed Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1451 Brushed Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 1451 Brushed Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1451 Brushed Lane offers parking.
Does 1451 Brushed Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 Brushed Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Brushed Lane have a pool?
No, 1451 Brushed Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1451 Brushed Lane have accessible units?
No, 1451 Brushed Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Brushed Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 Brushed Lane has units with dishwashers.
