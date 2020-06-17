Brand new house for rent in highly desired The Springs at Rockhouse community. This floor plan has a huge master bedroom with master bath. Super nice. Amenities include swimming, tennis court, and children's playground. NO HOUSING VOUCHER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1451 Brushed Lane have any available units?
1451 Brushed Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.