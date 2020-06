Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

137 Woodridge Circle - Spacious well-kept home in desirable neighborhood! Master bath includes garden tub and separate shower. Large country kitchen, fireplace with gas logs in family room. Nice sized deck off the breakfast area where you can enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon cookouts with friends and family. Two car garage. Located in the back of Brookstone Subdivision so there is very little traffic. It is convenient to shopping restaurants and the interstate. Owner requires minimum credit score of 625 to be able to be qualified for this house.

Utilities: City of LaGrange (Gas, Water, Elec)

Schools: Callaway School Zone

Directions

Hammett Rd. Right into Brookstone Subdivision. Take a left on Woodridge Circle.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1978201)