LaGrange, GA
102 St Angela Merici Ct
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:11 AM

102 St Angela Merici Ct

102 Saint Angela Merici Ct · (706) 333-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
LaGrange
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

102 Saint Angela Merici Ct, LaGrange, GA 30240

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2943 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Visit McKeen Realty Facebook to see our virtual tour.4 bedroom 3.5Ba . Over 2900 sq ft. House Attached Side Entry Garage and Back-Yard PARADISE! Beautiful EXECUTIVE HOME in a Centrally Located sought out neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Ashford Subdivision. Formal Dining Room, Living Room/Office/Library, Great Room with Granite Fireplace and Built-In Bookshelves, Kitchen with Breakfast Nook viewing the beautiful Swimming Pool, Wet Bar, Bonus Room and Laundry Room with Sink. The Main Floor has a Master Bedroom with 2 Walk-In Closets, large Master Bath with double vanity sinks, jetted over-sized tub and a separate water closet. There is a Jack and Jill Bedroom on the main floor with a connecting bath. Upstairs is an additional bedroom with a Full Bath and a Playroom/bonus room. Off the Playroom is a huge walk-in floored attic for tons of storage. The staircase and 2 rooms upstairs are hardwood. This home has lots of hardwood flooring and ceramic tile throughout. The Kitchen has Corian counter tops with Integrated Sink, Ceramic Tile Floor, Custom Cabinetry with Pull-out drawers, built in Lazy Susan, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, New Gas Stove & Microwave. The Wet Bar (off the Master Bedroom) has custom cabinetry with wine rack, glass cabinets, stainless sink, granite counter tops, small refrigerator and an extra closet for storage. ~ENTIRE HOME HAS PLANTATION SHUTTERS and LOADS of EXTRA MOLDING IN EVERY ROOM!~ Professionally Landscaped Lawn with sprinkler system and an In-Ground Roman Shaped Swimming Pool inside a lattice privacy brick fence with wrought-iron gates are in the back yard. Nice covered back porch with double ceiling fans and gas grille hookup. 2 Car Garage with a service drive and a circular drive. Burglar Alarm System.Seller prefers a lease/purchase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 St Angela Merici Ct have any available units?
102 St Angela Merici Ct has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 St Angela Merici Ct have?
Some of 102 St Angela Merici Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 St Angela Merici Ct currently offering any rent specials?
102 St Angela Merici Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 St Angela Merici Ct pet-friendly?
No, 102 St Angela Merici Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in LaGrange.
Does 102 St Angela Merici Ct offer parking?
Yes, 102 St Angela Merici Ct does offer parking.
Does 102 St Angela Merici Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 St Angela Merici Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 St Angela Merici Ct have a pool?
Yes, 102 St Angela Merici Ct has a pool.
Does 102 St Angela Merici Ct have accessible units?
No, 102 St Angela Merici Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 102 St Angela Merici Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 St Angela Merici Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 St Angela Merici Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 St Angela Merici Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
