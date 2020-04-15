102 St Angela Merici Ct

Amenities

Visit McKeen Realty Facebook to see our virtual tour.4 bedroom 3.5Ba . Over 2900 sq ft. House Attached Side Entry Garage and Back-Yard PARADISE! Beautiful EXECUTIVE HOME in a Centrally Located sought out neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Ashford Subdivision. Formal Dining Room, Living Room/Office/Library, Great Room with Granite Fireplace and Built-In Bookshelves, Kitchen with Breakfast Nook viewing the beautiful Swimming Pool, Wet Bar, Bonus Room and Laundry Room with Sink. The Main Floor has a Master Bedroom with 2 Walk-In Closets, large Master Bath with double vanity sinks, jetted over-sized tub and a separate water closet. There is a Jack and Jill Bedroom on the main floor with a connecting bath. Upstairs is an additional bedroom with a Full Bath and a Playroom/bonus room. Off the Playroom is a huge walk-in floored attic for tons of storage. The staircase and 2 rooms upstairs are hardwood. This home has lots of hardwood flooring and ceramic tile throughout. The Kitchen has Corian counter tops with Integrated Sink, Ceramic Tile Floor, Custom Cabinetry with Pull-out drawers, built in Lazy Susan, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, New Gas Stove & Microwave. The Wet Bar (off the Master Bedroom) has custom cabinetry with wine rack, glass cabinets, stainless sink, granite counter tops, small refrigerator and an extra closet for storage. ~ENTIRE HOME HAS PLANTATION SHUTTERS and LOADS of EXTRA MOLDING IN EVERY ROOM!~ Professionally Landscaped Lawn with sprinkler system and an In-Ground Roman Shaped Swimming Pool inside a lattice privacy brick fence with wrought-iron gates are in the back yard. Nice covered back porch with double ceiling fans and gas grille hookup. 2 Car Garage with a service drive and a circular drive. Burglar Alarm System.Seller prefers a lease/purchase