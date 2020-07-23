Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020

14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jefferson, GA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Jefferson provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifest... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23
54 Dickson Circle
54 Dickson Circle, Jefferson, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1666 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house w/ 1-car carport. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in City of Jefferson.

Last updated July 23
29 cotton Court
29 Cotton Ct, Jefferson, GA
4 bed/3 bath ranch on a basement with bonus room/5th bedroom. Remodeled kitchen & baths with granite in kitchen, tile in all baths & custom tile master shower. Cul de sac homesite w large backyard and backing up to greenspace.
Last updated July 23
645 Wellford Avenue
645 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
Craftsman style, two story on almost a half acre with private backyard. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Bedroom on main level. Kitchen has stained cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and view to great room.

Last updated July 23
65 Hampton Creek Dr
65 Hampton Creek Drive, Jackson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1970 sqft
Two story traditional home features formal living room, formal dining room, open kitchen with white cabinets and kitchen area flowing into the living room with fireplace. Bedrooms are upstairs with guest bathroom and huge bonus room.

Last updated July 23
827 Wellford Avenue
827 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
Brand new craftsman style home! Main level includes kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry. Updated vinyl plank flooring, dining room with coffered ceiling.

Last updated July 23
714 Wellford Ave
714 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
BEAUTIFUL ABERCORN FLOORPLAN. SPACIOUS 2 STORY WITH FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO THE KITCHEN. THE KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WITH TILE BACKSPLASH AND LARGE CENTER ISLAND.
Last updated July 23
2050 Yvette Way
2050 Yvette Way, Braselton, GA
2020 Built! Brand New Home!! Brick & stone front, 4 bed, 3 full bath. Bedroom on main with full bath. Open floor plan, Gourmet kitchen with stained cabinetry with granite countertops. Large spacious family room with view to kitchen.

Last updated July 23
464 Raymond Drive
464 Raymond Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1302 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22
47 Camelot Court
47 Camelot Court, Jackson County, GA
Now Available!!! 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath - Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3.

Last updated July 23
171 Lavender Lakes Drive
171 Lavender Lakes Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1148 sqft
171 Lavender Lakes Drive Athens, GA 30606 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath duplex apartment Lavender Lakes Drive, Athens, GA---Duplex apartment AVAILABLE 2020: Duplex apartment with laundry room -hookups in each unit. All units are 'non-smoking' units.

Last updated July 23
9702 Alderbrook Trace
9702 Alderbrook Trce, Braselton, GA
Less than two years old home with exquisite architectural details. 4 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths in a beautiful swim pool Community. Custom covered back porch with outdoor fireplace. Master Bath has a 7' shower with dual shower heads. Formal Dining.

Last updated July 23
216 Oceanliner Drive
216 Oceanliner Dr, Winder, GA
This beautiful split level home is perfect for entertaining and family enjoyment. The home features 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, washer and dryer, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, garage door opener, fireplace, and spacious yard.

Last updated May 14
470 Reisling Drive
470 Reisling Drive, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1367 sqft
Beautiful Ranch in Braselton! Must See! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This adorable ranch-style home is rent-ready and waiting for you! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large garage, and screened in back porch perfect for entertaining guests!

Last updated April 4
527 Embassy Walk
527 Embassy Walk, Winder, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1750 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,750 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated March 23
9710 Alderbrook Trace
9710 Alderbrook Trce, Braselton, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Jefferson, GA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Jefferson provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Jefferson. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

