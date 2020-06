Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rare find in Jefferson City Schools! Spacious, 4 bedroom 3 full bath no stairs will delight everyone! Built-in bookshelves in vaulted living room; oversized kitchen with breakfast table/island. Private in-law or teen suite wing. His/Her side of walk in closet in master along with separate tub/shower and vanities. Double garage and large, private yard. One small pet with fee. Owner/Agent/Member 170939.