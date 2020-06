Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

OWN OR RENT. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in a Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse community! Beautiful pavilion trails and a fishing lake to enjoy year round. Beautiful wood floors on the main. Spacious Living area w/ vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Kitchen w/ access to a balcony. Separate Dining area. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ walk in closet. Master Bath w/ garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 2 car garage. Want to own your own home? This home is also available for purchase for $179,000 with a 36 month option and a $10,000 deposit. No credit check needed to become a tenant/owner with purchase option. Same monthly payment. Please Call directly at 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: BK Sabet