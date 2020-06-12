/
3 bedroom apartments
144 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA
4506 Marthas Way
4506 Martha's Way, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1818 sqft
4506 Marthas Way Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! Grovetown Ranch with No Carpet! - Coming Soon! This spacious ranch offers tile and laminate flooring, granite countertops,and a sprinkler system in the large fenced in backyard.
7655 Pleasantville Way
7655 Pleasantville Way, Grovetown, GA
7655 Pleasantville Way Available 07/15/20 Two Story Grovetown Home with Fenced in Backyard - Located in the Main Street Subdivision, this lovely two story home offers a double garage and private fenced in backyard with a screened in porch.
126 Harvestwood Dr
126 Harvestwood Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
126 Harvestwood Drive - Columbia County Schools! - Available Now! Convenient Grovetown location near schools, shopping and Fort Gordon! 1 1/2 story townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Living room with fireplace. Dining area.
2061 Lake Forest Drive
2061 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2000 sqft
2061 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/01/20 Immaculate all brick ranch home on large lot only minutes to Fort Gordon! - Immaculate all brick ranch home in Northlake! This wonder full home features large .
432 Northop Place
432 Northrop Place, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
Available Now Check out this 3 Bed / 2 Bath w/ 1 Car Garage Townhome !!! Located minutes from Gate 2, Fort Gordon; minutes to I-20 (gateway to everything), near schools, shopping, and restaurants, this beautiful 1.
2031 Lake Forest Drive
2031 Lake Forest Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1874 sqft
Click on View Tour!!! Available June 26. 2020.
584 Lory Lane
584 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1437 sqft
Excellent Corner lot brick and vinyl home located close to Fort Gordon for short commutes. Popular single story plan with large Great Room with fireplace as focal point of room and hardwood flooring.
407 Madison Street
407 Madison Street, Grovetown, GA
AVAIL JUNE 12 | 4 Br 2.5 Baths | Minutes to Gate 2&3 (No Traffic) - This updated brick home has lots to offer. The eat in kitchen is offers stainless applicanes, smooth top range, pantry, glass back splash and plently of cabinet/conter space.
307 Elbrus Way
307 Elbrus Way, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1422 sqft
Available to rent July 1st, 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch style one story home in Columbia county. House has large Family Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Fireplace. Kitchen has smooth cooktop range and two pantry cabinets for great storage.
357 Washington St
357 Washington Street, Grovetown, GA
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Half off one months rent with 12 month lease executed prior to June 15, 2020.
4416 Felmellow Drive
4416 Felmellow Drive, Grovetown, GA
$1695/mo. Available 5/26!- NEW laminate flooring, paint, ceiling fans, light fixtures, & granite counter tops throughout!!! Move in ready! Over 2500sf, 4 bedrooms, (owner's suite on main floor) 2.
103 Tyler Street
103 Tyler Street, Grovetown, GA
103 Tyler Street Available 06/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath in Grovetown w/ 2-Car Garage & Fenced Yard - Available June 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home is located in Liberty Hills subdivision in Columbia County, just minutes from Ft. Gordon.
413 Starling Court
413 Starling Court, Grovetown, GA
$1295/mo.Available 6/8/2020! 2 story, 1700+ square foot, brick home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot. Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, built-in microwave and refrigerator.
529 Country Glen Drive
529 Country Glen Drive, Grovetown, GA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 529 Country Glen Drive in Grovetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
458 Lory Lane
458 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
$1500/mo. Available beginning of April! With over 2100 sqft, this home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large foyer leads into the dining room with coffered ceiling.
612 Lory Lane
612 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1650 Square Feet. Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections.
5031 Reynolds Way
5031 Reynolds Way, Grovetown, GA
4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME WITH A SWIMMING POOL, LARGE DEN, HUGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, SUNROOM OFF OF BREAKFAST AREA, OWNERS SUIIE W/ SITTING AREA AND FIREPLACE. APPLICATION/CREDIT CHECK - GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED!
5831 Cam Lane
5831 Cam Lane, Columbia County, GA
$1295/mo. – Modular Home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, eat-in-kitchen, flat top stove, built in microwave oven, dishwasher and refrigerator, great room with fireplace, dining room, large cul-de-sac lot.
477 Brantley Cove Circle
477 Brantley Cove Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1772 sqft
477 Brantley Cove Circle Available 08/01/20 Canterbury Farms Home with Pool Access - Located in the highly sought after Canterbury Farms community, this two story beauty offers hardy plank flooring throughout the main floor and stainless steel
498 Sebastian Drive
498 Sebastian Drive, Columbia County, GA
498 Sebastian Drive Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 498 Sebastian Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - 4 Bed/ 2 Bath 2067 Heated Sq/Ft Beautiful ranch one level Home. Hardwood in Foyer, DR, and kitchen.
2418 Newbury Ave
2418 Newbury Avenue, Columbia County, GA
This is a 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom home located in Canterbury Farms subdivision. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances (built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove), stained cabinets, and granite countertops.
4405 Raleigh Drive
4405 Raleigh Drive, Columbia County, GA
Recently constructed - home is only 3 year old! Available for late July/August occupancy. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Willow Oak Subdivision features hardwood floors in foyer and dining room.
1147 Indian Springs Trail
1147 Indian Springs Trail, Columbia County, GA
$1650/mo. Available NOW! Corner lot, over 2600sf in Indian Springs. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout foyer, living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room.
2447 Newbury Avenue
2447 Newbury Avenue, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1679 sqft
2447 Newbury Avenue Available 05/01/20 Award Winning Canterbury Farms - Available April 1st - Available May 1st! 3 Bedroom/2.
