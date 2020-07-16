All apartments in Grovetown
Last updated July 6 2020

835 Shirez Dr

835 Shirez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

835 Shirez Drive, Grovetown, GA 30813

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
microwave
bathtub
range
oven
835 Shirez Dr Available 08/12/20 - Gourmet kitchen available includes single wall oven, drop in stove with cabinets underneath, built-in microwave, recessed lights, granite countertops, 42 cherry cabinetry, and tile backsplash. Interior features include 9 foot smooth ceilings, coffered dining room ceiling, arched room entries on the main floor, oil rubbed bronze lighting package, iron stair spindles, 2-inch faux wood blinds in front windows of the home, two-panel arched interior doors, garden tub and separate 4 ft shower in the owner's suite. This home will allow dogs with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Move-in special of rent for the first 4 months of $1449 and the remainder of the lease will be $1549 a month.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4139800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Shirez Dr have any available units?
835 Shirez Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grovetown, GA.
What amenities does 835 Shirez Dr have?
Some of 835 Shirez Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Shirez Dr currently offering any rent specials?
835 Shirez Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Shirez Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 835 Shirez Dr is pet friendly.
Does 835 Shirez Dr offer parking?
No, 835 Shirez Dr does not offer parking.
Does 835 Shirez Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Shirez Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Shirez Dr have a pool?
No, 835 Shirez Dr does not have a pool.
Does 835 Shirez Dr have accessible units?
No, 835 Shirez Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Shirez Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 Shirez Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 Shirez Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 Shirez Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
