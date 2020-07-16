Amenities

granite counters pet friendly microwave bathtub range oven

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities pet friendly

835 Shirez Dr Available 08/12/20 - Gourmet kitchen available includes single wall oven, drop in stove with cabinets underneath, built-in microwave, recessed lights, granite countertops, 42 cherry cabinetry, and tile backsplash. Interior features include 9 foot smooth ceilings, coffered dining room ceiling, arched room entries on the main floor, oil rubbed bronze lighting package, iron stair spindles, 2-inch faux wood blinds in front windows of the home, two-panel arched interior doors, garden tub and separate 4 ft shower in the owner's suite. This home will allow dogs with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Move-in special of rent for the first 4 months of $1449 and the remainder of the lease will be $1549 a month.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4139800)