Home
/
Grovetown, GA
/
7614 Pleasantville Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

7614 Pleasantville Way

7614 Pleasantville Way · No Longer Available
Location

7614 Pleasantville Way, Grovetown, GA 30813

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Story Brick home just a couple of miles from Gate 2 at Fort Gordon - large eat in kitchen - formal dining room and family room with Pergo floors - owner bedroom down including owner bath with separate garden tub and shower and walk in closet - three bedrooms upstairs with bonus area off first bedroom - walk in attic access - outside covered front porch and fenced rear yard with private woods behind property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7614 Pleasantville Way have any available units?
7614 Pleasantville Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grovetown, GA.
What amenities does 7614 Pleasantville Way have?
Some of 7614 Pleasantville Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7614 Pleasantville Way currently offering any rent specials?
7614 Pleasantville Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7614 Pleasantville Way pet-friendly?
No, 7614 Pleasantville Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grovetown.
Does 7614 Pleasantville Way offer parking?
Yes, 7614 Pleasantville Way offers parking.
Does 7614 Pleasantville Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7614 Pleasantville Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7614 Pleasantville Way have a pool?
No, 7614 Pleasantville Way does not have a pool.
Does 7614 Pleasantville Way have accessible units?
No, 7614 Pleasantville Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7614 Pleasantville Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7614 Pleasantville Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7614 Pleasantville Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7614 Pleasantville Way does not have units with air conditioning.
