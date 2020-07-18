2 Story Brick home just a couple of miles from Gate 2 at Fort Gordon - large eat in kitchen - formal dining room and family room with Pergo floors - owner bedroom down including owner bath with separate garden tub and shower and walk in closet - three bedrooms upstairs with bonus area off first bedroom - walk in attic access - outside covered front porch and fenced rear yard with private woods behind property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7614 Pleasantville Way have any available units?
7614 Pleasantville Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grovetown, GA.
What amenities does 7614 Pleasantville Way have?
Some of 7614 Pleasantville Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7614 Pleasantville Way currently offering any rent specials?
7614 Pleasantville Way is not currently offering any rent specials.