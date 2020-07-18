7614 Pleasantville Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2 Story Brick home just a couple of miles from Gate 2 at Fort Gordon - large eat in kitchen - formal dining room and family room with Pergo floors - owner bedroom down including owner bath with separate garden tub and shower and walk in closet - three bedrooms upstairs with bonus area off first bedroom - walk in attic access - outside covered front porch and fenced rear yard with private woods behind property.