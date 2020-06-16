All apartments in Grovetown
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:56 AM

4416 Felmellow Drive

4416 Felmellow Drive · (706) 550-6223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Grovetown
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

4416 Felmellow Drive, Grovetown, GA 30813

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2531 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$1695/mo. Available 5/26!- NEW laminate flooring, paint, ceiling fans, light fixtures, & granite counter tops throughout!!! Move in ready! Over 2500sf, 4 bedrooms, (owner's suite on main floor) 2.5 baths, Formal Living and Dining Room, Den with fireplace and 2-story ceiling, eat-in-kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, laundry room, 2-car garage, large fenced yard, Minutes to Ft. Gordon, Convenient to I-20, shopping, and hospitals. Grovetown Schools. PET-FRIENDLY. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Rental requirements: $45 application fee per applicant. Minimum 1-year lease.1 months security deposit. Employment & rental history will be verified. Please verify schools with the Board of Education. 620 minimum credit score or double deposit. To schedule a showing, please visit https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1805116?fromsearch=true&btnTxt=SCHEDULE%20AGENT%20SHOWING&companyID=11812&source=iframe&_ga=2.28269049.455806204.1590182861-257257091.1571406441
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

