4416 Felmellow Drive

Amenities

$1695/mo. Available 5/26!- NEW laminate flooring, paint, ceiling fans, light fixtures, & granite counter tops throughout!!! Move in ready! Over 2500sf, 4 bedrooms, (owner's suite on main floor) 2.5 baths, Formal Living and Dining Room, Den with fireplace and 2-story ceiling, eat-in-kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, laundry room, 2-car garage, large fenced yard, Minutes to Ft. Gordon, Convenient to I-20, shopping, and hospitals. Grovetown Schools. PET-FRIENDLY. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Rental requirements: $45 application fee per applicant. Minimum 1-year lease.1 months security deposit. Employment & rental history will be verified. Please verify schools with the Board of Education. 620 minimum credit score or double deposit. To schedule a showing, please visit https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1805116?fromsearch=true&btnTxt=SCHEDULE%20AGENT%20SHOWING&companyID=11812&source=iframe&_ga=2.28269049.455806204.1590182861-257257091.1571406441

