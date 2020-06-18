413 Starling Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

$1295/mo.Available 6/8/2020! 2 story, 1700+ square foot, brick home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot. Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, built-in microwave and refrigerator. Electric fireplace in living room, owner suite on main level and three additional bedrooms upstairs. Owner's bath includes his & her sinks, tub/shower combo, walk-in closet. Laundry room is downstairs and includes washer and dryer. 2 car, side entry garage and covered back patio. Rental requirements: $45 application fee (cash, certified check, PayPal) per adult occupant Minimum 1 year lease 1 months security deposit with credit score above 600 Employment verification/military copy of orders Rental verification from prior landlords or cancelled checks. Please verify school district with the Board of Education.

Contact us to schedule a showing.