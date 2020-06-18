All apartments in Grovetown
413 Starling Court
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

413 Starling Court

413 Starling Court · (706) 550-6223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

413 Starling Court, Grovetown, GA 30813

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1709 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$1295/mo.Available 6/8/2020! 2 story, 1700+ square foot, brick home nestled on a cul-de-sac lot. Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes dishwasher, oven, built-in microwave and refrigerator. Electric fireplace in living room, owner suite on main level and three additional bedrooms upstairs. Owner's bath includes his & her sinks, tub/shower combo, walk-in closet. Laundry room is downstairs and includes washer and dryer. 2 car, side entry garage and covered back patio. Rental requirements: $45 application fee (cash, certified check, PayPal) per adult occupant Minimum 1 year lease 1 months security deposit with credit score above 600 Employment verification/military copy of orders Rental verification from prior landlords or cancelled checks. Please verify school district with the Board of Education.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Starling Court have any available units?
413 Starling Court has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 Starling Court have?
Some of 413 Starling Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Starling Court currently offering any rent specials?
413 Starling Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Starling Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Starling Court is pet friendly.
Does 413 Starling Court offer parking?
Yes, 413 Starling Court does offer parking.
Does 413 Starling Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 Starling Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Starling Court have a pool?
No, 413 Starling Court does not have a pool.
Does 413 Starling Court have accessible units?
No, 413 Starling Court does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Starling Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Starling Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Starling Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Starling Court does not have units with air conditioning.
