Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

334 Washington St - Single Story brick home in an established neighborhood. The front yard has a beautiful full tree offering shade for those hot summer days. 3 bedrooms/ 2baths split floor plan. Home features a formal dining room, laundry room, double car garage and privacy fenced yard.

Owners suite is large and en suite features separate tub, shower and a walk-in closet. This home utilizes gas and electric. Carpets in the bedrooms. The home has a covered back patio for those morning coffees or evening dinners.



(RLNE5902309)