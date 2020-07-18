All apartments in Grovetown
334 Washington St

334 Washington Street
Location

334 Washington Street, Grovetown, GA 30813

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
334 Washington St - Single Story brick home in an established neighborhood. The front yard has a beautiful full tree offering shade for those hot summer days. 3 bedrooms/ 2baths split floor plan. Home features a formal dining room, laundry room, double car garage and privacy fenced yard.
Owners suite is large and en suite features separate tub, shower and a walk-in closet. This home utilizes gas and electric. Carpets in the bedrooms. The home has a covered back patio for those morning coffees or evening dinners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Washington St have any available units?
334 Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grovetown, GA.
What amenities does 334 Washington St have?
Some of 334 Washington St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
334 Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 334 Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grovetown.
Does 334 Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 334 Washington St offers parking.
Does 334 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Washington St have a pool?
No, 334 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 334 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 334 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 Washington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 Washington St does not have units with air conditioning.
