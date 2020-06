Amenities

Click on View Tour!!! Available June 26. 2020. Sitting room in owner suite (10 x 9) with vaulted ceiling; roomy Great Room with fireplace; Awesome walk-in closet in owner suite/owner bath with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower and linen cabinet; all brick home; stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops; arched openings in dining room. Sidewalk community with community pond. Very close to Gate 2 Fort Gordon. Pets considered with non-refundable pet fee; no attack dogs allowed and all dogs must be 75 lbs or less. Smoke Free premises. Verify School Zones with ccboe.net (Video tour is for layout purposes only. Colors may be different than in video)