Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Griffin, GA

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
515 East Central Avenue
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1104 sqft
515 East Central Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223 is a single family home that contains 1,104 sq ft and was built in 1960. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
915 Lake Avenue
915 Lake Avenue, Griffin, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1354 sqft
915 Lake Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223 is a single family home that contains 1,354 sq ft and was built in 1930. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
Results within 1 mile of Griffin

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
327 Stonewood
327 Stonewood, Spalding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
** DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ** With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Deer Creek Pkwy
107 Deercreek Pkwy, Spalding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1368 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH W/ PRIVACY FENCE! - This home features a split bedroom floor plan, spacious living room, high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen includes oak cabinets, a breakfast bar and an adjacent dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
128 Rehoboth Road
128 Rehoboth Road, East Griffin, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
128 Rehoboth Rd Griffin, GA is a single family home that contains 1,160 sq ft and was built in 1960. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. House is fully renovated with brand new flooring. Kitchen appliances are included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
130 Magnolia Drive
130 Magnolia Drive, Experiment, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
130 Magnolia Drive Available 04/11/20 130 Magnolia Drive: Modest 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home on fence in level 3/4 acre lot. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. - (RLNE3908997)
Results within 10 miles of Griffin

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory Street Available 07/04/20 6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
211 Greenleaf Drive
211 Greenleaf Drive, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1452 sqft
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Hampton is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1296 North Hampton Drive
1296 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
1023 Field View Drive
1023 Field View Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1584 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
164 Hawken Trail
164 Hawken Trail, Henry County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
3228 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
City Guide for Griffin, GA

Hey there, welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual headquarters for all your Griffin, GA apartment hunting adventures! Situated 35 miles south of Atlanta, Griffin is an independent little city of roughly 23,000 that plays host to some of Hotlanta’s most affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the perfect rental in Griffin? Then check out the listings in this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve patched together for you, and you’ll be kicking back in your Griffin, GA dream apartment i...

Fortunately, apartments come in all shapes and sizes and with a wide range of price tags in Griffin. Cozy little studio and one bedroom apartments or their more luxurious counterparts , no matter which route you go, though, don’t rush into a lease until you’re sure you’ve found the perfect apartment in Griffin; pretty much every apartment complex in the city has vacancies year-round and waiting lists are unheard of. Renters actually outnumber homeowners in Griffin by 13 percent, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll find a plethora of dream dwellings just waiting for folks like you to swoop them up.

Apartments in Griffin are generally on the older side (especially in the neighborhoods near the city center), but many of them nevertheless come equipped with first rate amenities (in-unit washer and dryer, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, balcony, gym, covered parking, free wifi, and more). Just be sure to arm yourself with a basic renter’s arsenal (I.D.s, proof of income, banking info, a pocketful of magic beans, etc.) when you’re ready to submit a leasing application.

Pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) apartments for rent in Griffin are surprisingly easy to come by. Same goes for short term lease deals and furnished rentals. Be prepared, though, to fork over an extra in rent each month if you’re roomie walks on all fours or you’re looking for a short-term lease or furnished apartment rental.

Sounds like a plan? Sure it does! So start clicking away for your future humble abode and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Griffin, GA

Finding an apartment in Griffin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

