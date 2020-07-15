/
accessible apartments
14 Accessible Apartments for rent in Georgetown, GA
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$919
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1079 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
Southside
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Paradise Park
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Chatham Parkway
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$941
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Downtown Savannah
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
