Last updated September 2 2019 at 6:24 AM

5385 Renault Street

5385 Renault Street · No Longer Available
Location

5385 Renault Street, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New Stainless Steel Oven and Dishwasher. Brushed Chrome Fixtures. Newer Master Shower and Newer Toilets in both bathrooms. Features master on main with larger garden tub. Home is adjacent to Corps of Engineers Lake Lanier property. Only one mile to Tidwell Boat Ramp on Lake Lanier. Easy access to GA400, Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Lake Lanier Amenities.
3 BR / 2 BA Ranch. New Stainless Steel Oven and Dishwasher. Brushed Chrome Fixtures. Newer Master Shower and Newer Toilets in both bathrooms. Features master on main with larger garden tub. Home is adjacent to Corps of Engineers Lake Lanier property. Only one mile to Tidwell Boat Ramp on Lake Lanier. Easy access to GA400, Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Lake Lanier Amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5385 Renault Street have any available units?
5385 Renault Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 5385 Renault Street have?
Some of 5385 Renault Street's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5385 Renault Street currently offering any rent specials?
5385 Renault Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5385 Renault Street pet-friendly?
No, 5385 Renault Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5385 Renault Street offer parking?
No, 5385 Renault Street does not offer parking.
Does 5385 Renault Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5385 Renault Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5385 Renault Street have a pool?
No, 5385 Renault Street does not have a pool.
Does 5385 Renault Street have accessible units?
No, 5385 Renault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5385 Renault Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5385 Renault Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5385 Renault Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5385 Renault Street has units with air conditioning.
