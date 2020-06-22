931 Sawbuck Way

Amenities

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Hamilton Village subdivision and is perfect for a family! The house is wired for surround sound and high speed internet. Kitchen floor is tile and the appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and electric stove. The breakfast area, just next to the kitchen, overlooks the backyard. This home is hardwood and carpet throughout. All bedrooms are spacious with great window lighting! Enjoy the private fenced backyard with your very own patio and the shed is accessible for use! More pictures coming soon!



Pet Policy: No cats, no outside dogs, inside dogs 15 lbs or less, no vicious breeds, 2 pet limit.