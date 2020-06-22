All apartments in Evans
Find more places like 931 Sawbuck Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evans, GA
/
931 Sawbuck Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

931 Sawbuck Way

931 Sawbuck Way · (706) 922-9045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evans
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

931 Sawbuck Way, Evans, GA 30809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Hamilton Village subdivision and is perfect for a family! The house is wired for surround sound and high speed internet. Kitchen floor is tile and the appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and electric stove. The breakfast area, just next to the kitchen, overlooks the backyard. This home is hardwood and carpet throughout. All bedrooms are spacious with great window lighting! Enjoy the private fenced backyard with your very own patio and the shed is accessible for use! More pictures coming soon!

Pet Policy: No cats, no outside dogs, inside dogs 15 lbs or less, no vicious breeds, 2 pet limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Sawbuck Way have any available units?
931 Sawbuck Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 931 Sawbuck Way have?
Some of 931 Sawbuck Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Sawbuck Way currently offering any rent specials?
931 Sawbuck Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Sawbuck Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Sawbuck Way is pet friendly.
Does 931 Sawbuck Way offer parking?
Yes, 931 Sawbuck Way does offer parking.
Does 931 Sawbuck Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Sawbuck Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Sawbuck Way have a pool?
No, 931 Sawbuck Way does not have a pool.
Does 931 Sawbuck Way have accessible units?
No, 931 Sawbuck Way does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Sawbuck Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 Sawbuck Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 931 Sawbuck Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 931 Sawbuck Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 931 Sawbuck Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way
Evans, GA 30809
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane
Evans, GA 30809

Similar Pages

Evans 1 BedroomsEvans 2 Bedrooms
Evans 3 BedroomsEvans Apartments with Pool
Evans Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GA
Greenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity