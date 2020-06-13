Amenities

905 River Bound Court - Adorable home with custom backyard, decorative pond and patio. Zoned for River Ridge Elementary, Riverside Middle and Greenbrier High School. A rare find in this area! This one street neighborhood is conveniently located to schools, shopping and parks. All bedrooms upstairs. Secondary bedrooms share a Jack-n-Jill bath. For full virtual tour click link below:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SkhyQ83cnyT



Credit score to be a minimum of 650. Pets are allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.



Home available on June 15, 2020.



Please contact Cristie Brawner for showing and details. Text friendly. To apply or view other available rentals please visit www.rentbhgaugusta.com



