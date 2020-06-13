All apartments in Evans
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

905 River Bound Court

905 River Bound Ct · (706) 504-7412
Location

905 River Bound Ct, Evans, GA 30809

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 905 River Bound Court · Avail. now

$1,515

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
905 River Bound Court - Adorable home with custom backyard, decorative pond and patio. Zoned for River Ridge Elementary, Riverside Middle and Greenbrier High School. A rare find in this area! This one street neighborhood is conveniently located to schools, shopping and parks. All bedrooms upstairs. Secondary bedrooms share a Jack-n-Jill bath. For full virtual tour click link below:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SkhyQ83cnyT

Credit score to be a minimum of 650. Pets are allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Home available on June 15, 2020.

Please contact Cristie Brawner for showing and details. Text friendly. To apply or view other available rentals please visit www.rentbhgaugusta.com

The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty of it's accuracy and actual room sizes should be measured to insure accuracy. Prospective tenant can independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of its most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. You should conduct a review of the property to document the condition prior to move-in.

(RLNE5827309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 River Bound Court have any available units?
905 River Bound Court has a unit available for $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 905 River Bound Court currently offering any rent specials?
905 River Bound Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 River Bound Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 River Bound Court is pet friendly.
Does 905 River Bound Court offer parking?
No, 905 River Bound Court does not offer parking.
Does 905 River Bound Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 River Bound Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 River Bound Court have a pool?
No, 905 River Bound Court does not have a pool.
Does 905 River Bound Court have accessible units?
No, 905 River Bound Court does not have accessible units.
Does 905 River Bound Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 River Bound Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 River Bound Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 River Bound Court does not have units with air conditioning.
