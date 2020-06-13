All apartments in Evans
8 Elm St

8 Elm Court · (678) 850-8730
Location

8 Elm Court, Evans, GA 30809

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 07/20/20 Private home near Army base and Augusta National - Property Id: 133807

Call for availability now for short term. Nicely furnished, comfortable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Perfect for military guests or golfers - 2 minutes/miles to back gate of Ft. Gordon. Utilities and WiFi included. Private house with private deck for backyard enjoyment. Full kitchen with dishwasher, eating and cooking supplies. Mini washer/dryer. Smart TV with Golf Channel and HULU Live. Plenty of off-street parking for 3+cars or small motor home. Babies and children are welcome, but there are no supplies or equipment furnished. Some small PETS considered.
Property Id 133807

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Elm St have any available units?
8 Elm St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Elm St have?
Some of 8 Elm St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
8 Elm St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Elm St pet-friendly?
No, 8 Elm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evans.
Does 8 Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 8 Elm St does offer parking.
Does 8 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Elm St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Elm St have a pool?
No, 8 Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 8 Elm St have accessible units?
No, 8 Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Elm St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Elm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Elm St does not have units with air conditioning.
