Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 07/20/20 Private home near Army base and Augusta National - Property Id: 133807



Call for availability now for short term. Nicely furnished, comfortable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Perfect for military guests or golfers - 2 minutes/miles to back gate of Ft. Gordon. Utilities and WiFi included. Private house with private deck for backyard enjoyment. Full kitchen with dishwasher, eating and cooking supplies. Mini washer/dryer. Smart TV with Golf Channel and HULU Live. Plenty of off-street parking for 3+cars or small motor home. Babies and children are welcome, but there are no supplies or equipment furnished. Some small PETS considered.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133807

Property Id 133807



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5807928)