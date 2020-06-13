Amenities
Available 07/20/20 Private home near Army base and Augusta National - Property Id: 133807
Call for availability now for short term. Nicely furnished, comfortable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Perfect for military guests or golfers - 2 minutes/miles to back gate of Ft. Gordon. Utilities and WiFi included. Private house with private deck for backyard enjoyment. Full kitchen with dishwasher, eating and cooking supplies. Mini washer/dryer. Smart TV with Golf Channel and HULU Live. Plenty of off-street parking for 3+cars or small motor home. Babies and children are welcome, but there are no supplies or equipment furnished. Some small PETS considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133807
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5807928)