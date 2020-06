Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available May 1, 2020. Well maintained home in the Stevens Creek Elementary/Stallings Islands/Lakeside High school zones. Three bedrooms on the main level and fourth bedroom or activity room up. Updated heating and air system, spacious kitchen and breakfast room as well as a formal dining room. Great room with fireplace. Fenced rear yard, covered rear porch Desirable location. Verify schools with Columbia County Board of Education.