Evans, GA
5159 Saddle Circle
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:30 PM

5159 Saddle Circle

5159 Saddle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5159 Saddle Circle, Evans, GA 30809

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom & 3 Full Baths in desirable Evans school district - All new Carpet - Owner bedroom and bedroom 2 downstairs-tray ceiling and walk in closet in owner bedroom - family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace-kitchen with granite counter tops -ceramic tile floors in baths and kitchen second floor overlooks family room - walk in attic stoarge - Huge fenced backyard-corner lot with side entry garage. Minimum 650 Credit Score Required - NO pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5159 Saddle Circle have any available units?
5159 Saddle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evans, GA.
What amenities does 5159 Saddle Circle have?
Some of 5159 Saddle Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5159 Saddle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5159 Saddle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5159 Saddle Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5159 Saddle Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evans.
Does 5159 Saddle Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5159 Saddle Circle offers parking.
Does 5159 Saddle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5159 Saddle Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5159 Saddle Circle have a pool?
No, 5159 Saddle Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5159 Saddle Circle have accessible units?
No, 5159 Saddle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5159 Saddle Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5159 Saddle Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5159 Saddle Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5159 Saddle Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
