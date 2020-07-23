4 Bedroom & 3 Full Baths in desirable Evans school district - All new Carpet - Owner bedroom and bedroom 2 downstairs-tray ceiling and walk in closet in owner bedroom - family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace-kitchen with granite counter tops -ceramic tile floors in baths and kitchen second floor overlooks family room - walk in attic stoarge - Huge fenced backyard-corner lot with side entry garage. Minimum 650 Credit Score Required - NO pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5159 Saddle Circle have any available units?
5159 Saddle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evans, GA.
What amenities does 5159 Saddle Circle have?
Some of 5159 Saddle Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5159 Saddle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5159 Saddle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.