5159 Saddle Circle

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom & 3 Full Baths in desirable Evans school district - All new Carpet - Owner bedroom and bedroom 2 downstairs-tray ceiling and walk in closet in owner bedroom - family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace-kitchen with granite counter tops -ceramic tile floors in baths and kitchen second floor overlooks family room - walk in attic stoarge - Huge fenced backyard-corner lot with side entry garage. Minimum 650 Credit Score Required - NO pets allowed.