Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Available 22 July 2020. Exceptionally nice 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome, in Columbia County near Jones Creek Subdivision. Open floor plan, high ceilings, washer & dryer connections, garden tub, refrigerator, dishwasher, built in microwave, private end lot on dead end street, privacy fenced back yard with patio, large floored attic for storage, a sunroom with ceramic tiled floor and lots of cabinet space and a carport to keep your car out of the hot summer sun.