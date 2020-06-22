409 Richmond Street

Amenities

Excellent Home in Evans - Excellent 2 story with 4 beds and 2.5 bath is located in Evans. Formal living/diningroom, greatroom w/ gaslog fireplace,breakfast area, second floor bonus area and laundryroom. The appliances are refrigerator w/ icemaker, dishwasher, electric stove,washer/dryer. It has tile floors and carpet/vinyl. Central air and gas heat. Master bath has a whirlpool tub and seperate shower. Two car garage w/ opener. Alarm system



Contact Kevin 706-284-7629 or Scott 706-830-0580 via call or text for more information about this home.

No Pets Allowed



