Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

409 Richmond Street

409 Richmond Street · (706) 284-7629
Location

409 Richmond Street, Evans, GA 30809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 409 Richmond Street · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Excellent Home in Evans - Excellent 2 story with 4 beds and 2.5 bath is located in Evans. Formal living/diningroom, greatroom w/ gaslog fireplace,breakfast area, second floor bonus area and laundryroom. The appliances are refrigerator w/ icemaker, dishwasher, electric stove,washer/dryer. It has tile floors and carpet/vinyl. Central air and gas heat. Master bath has a whirlpool tub and seperate shower. Two car garage w/ opener. Alarm system

Contact Kevin 706-284-7629 or Scott 706-830-0580 via call or text for more information about this home.
.

View all of our available rentals at www.rentbhgaugusta.com

The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty of it's accuracy and actual room sizes should be measured to insure accuracy. Prospective tenants can independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of it's most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. You should conduct a review of the property to document the condition prior to move in

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Richmond Street have any available units?
409 Richmond Street has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 Richmond Street have?
Some of 409 Richmond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Richmond Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 Richmond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Richmond Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 Richmond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evans.
Does 409 Richmond Street offer parking?
Yes, 409 Richmond Street does offer parking.
Does 409 Richmond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 Richmond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Richmond Street have a pool?
Yes, 409 Richmond Street has a pool.
Does 409 Richmond Street have accessible units?
No, 409 Richmond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Richmond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Richmond Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Richmond Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 409 Richmond Street has units with air conditioning.
