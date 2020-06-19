All apartments in Evans
1137 Brighton Drive

1137 Brighton Drive · (706) 733-6497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1137 Brighton Drive, Evans, GA 30809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW! Two Story, Brick home w/approx 2514 sq ft. gas log fireplace in Living Room, Dining Room, sitting area in owner suite, split bedroom plan, fresh paint and new carpet throughout, walk in closets, Eat in kitchen w/Breakfast nook, Stainless steel appliances in kitchen include Stove, Dishwasher and microwave, large fully fenced backyard. Gas and electric utilities. Some Pets Negotiable With Fee. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. Some Pets Negotiable w/ Fee. Call Showing Hero for showing options 706- 309-0594 Option #1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Brighton Drive have any available units?
1137 Brighton Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1137 Brighton Drive have?
Some of 1137 Brighton Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Brighton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Brighton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Brighton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 Brighton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1137 Brighton Drive offer parking?
No, 1137 Brighton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1137 Brighton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Brighton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Brighton Drive have a pool?
No, 1137 Brighton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Brighton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1137 Brighton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Brighton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 Brighton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Brighton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Brighton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
