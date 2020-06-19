1137 Brighton Drive

Amenities

Available NOW! Two Story, Brick home w/approx 2514 sq ft. gas log fireplace in Living Room, Dining Room, sitting area in owner suite, split bedroom plan, fresh paint and new carpet throughout, walk in closets, Eat in kitchen w/Breakfast nook, Stainless steel appliances in kitchen include Stove, Dishwasher and microwave, large fully fenced backyard. Gas and electric utilities. Some Pets Negotiable With Fee. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. Some Pets Negotiable w/ Fee. Call Showing Hero for showing options 706- 309-0594 Option #1