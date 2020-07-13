/
apartments with pool
163 Apartments for rent in Doraville, GA with pool
46 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$789
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
9 Units Available
Northwoods
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1438 sqft
Come and enjoy one of the most adorable communities in Doraville! Hidden Colony Apartments offer some of the most spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style and townhome floor plans, relaxing pool with sun deck, playground, clothes care center, and
35 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$835
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
13 Units Available
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1435 sqft
Located within minutes of I-285 and I-85. Garden-style apartments with open kitchens and private patios or balconies. On-site saltwater swimming pool, business center and fitness center. Laundry facilities and car care center also available.
Contact for Availability
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
In search of an apartment home near Atlanta? Search no more! A beautifully designed apartment complex located close to all of Atlanta's major arteries, entertainment, and unique cuisine dining.
Contact for Availability
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Doraville, GA, a wooded retreat that will take you back to the days when space meant more. We welcome you to a unique and special place where the comforts exceed your expectations.
Results within 1 mile of Doraville
20 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$864
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
24 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$921
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
16 Units Available
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
5 Units Available
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1316 sqft
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses.
8 Units Available
Huntley Hills
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1134 sqft
Every apartment in this gated community boasts balconies, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and walk-in showers. Less than 10 minutes from Perimeter Mall. Closeness to I-285 and I-85 a boon for commuters.
35 Units Available
Huntley Hills
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
12 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1555 sqft
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
7 Units Available
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas of Embry Hills in Chamblee. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1265 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights At Chamblee in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Dresden East
2813 Harrow Drive
2813 Harrow Drive, Chamblee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2075 sqft
Welcome home to this recently updated expansive home tucked away in a very quiet neighborhood centrally located near 1-85.
1 Unit Available
3819 Oxford Circle
3819 Oxford Circle, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2134 sqft
Brand new 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse close to I-285 and I-85 located in a gated Doraville community which offers a swimming pool. just minutes to Marta station, buckhead, perimeter mall, gourmet restaurant district and shopping mall.
1 Unit Available
2383 Ledgewood Drive
2383 Ledgewood Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2892 sqft
ELEGANT, EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME. WONDERFUL MASTER SUITE W/ SPACIOUS WALKIN CLOSET. ENGINEER OWNER TAKES METICULOUS CARE OF WONDERFUL HOME. NEWER UPDATES THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS, ROOF, SEPARATE ZONED HVAC IN EACH ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Doraville
72 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,281
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,427
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
44 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
15 Units Available
Buford Highway
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
19 Units Available
Northlake
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,154
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments in an attractive building with well-maintained grounds. Located in North Lake, northeast Atlanta, close to the I-285. Fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse on site.
10 Units Available
Lenox Park
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
