Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access parking 24hr maintenance volleyball court

Discover your new home at Dawnville Meadows! Our gorgeous apartment homes feature brand new kitchen & bathroom cabinetry, new Energy-Star kitchen appliances, updated countertops, new window blind treatments, updated flooring throughout and so much more! The community's amenities are equally as impressive with updates such as a new bus stop, on-site fitness center, outdoor astro-turf sport court, tot-lot & playground area, a new pool deck with a beautiful pergola & cabana areas. Make Dawnville Meadows your home today. *Dawnville Meadows participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.