Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Dawnville Meadows

556 Horse Shoe Way · (833) 267-2328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

556 Horse Shoe Way, Dalton, GA 30721

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dawnville Meadows.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
parking
24hr maintenance
volleyball court
Discover your new home at Dawnville Meadows! Our gorgeous apartment homes feature brand new kitchen & bathroom cabinetry, new Energy-Star kitchen appliances, updated countertops, new window blind treatments, updated flooring throughout and so much more! The community's amenities are equally as impressive with updates such as a new bus stop, on-site fitness center, outdoor astro-turf sport court, tot-lot & playground area, a new pool deck with a beautiful pergola & cabana areas. Make Dawnville Meadows your home today. *Dawnville Meadows participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Dawnville Meadows have any available units?
Dawnville Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalton, GA.
What amenities does Dawnville Meadows have?
Some of Dawnville Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dawnville Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Dawnville Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dawnville Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Dawnville Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Dawnville Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Dawnville Meadows offers parking.
Does Dawnville Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dawnville Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dawnville Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Dawnville Meadows has a pool.
Does Dawnville Meadows have accessible units?
No, Dawnville Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Dawnville Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dawnville Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does Dawnville Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dawnville Meadows has units with air conditioning.

