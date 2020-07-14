Amenities
Discover your new home at Dawnville Meadows! Our gorgeous apartment homes feature brand new kitchen & bathroom cabinetry, new Energy-Star kitchen appliances, updated countertops, new window blind treatments, updated flooring throughout and so much more! The community's amenities are equally as impressive with updates such as a new bus stop, on-site fitness center, outdoor astro-turf sport court, tot-lot & playground area, a new pool deck with a beautiful pergola & cabana areas. Make Dawnville Meadows your home today. *Dawnville Meadows participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.