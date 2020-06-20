All apartments in Cusseta-Chattahoochee
Cusseta-Chattahoochee, GA
415 Broad Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

415 Broad Street

415 Broad Street · (706) 663-3011
Location

415 Broad Street, Cusseta-Chattahoochee, GA 31805

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 415 Broad Street · Avail. Jun 26

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
415 Broad Street Available 06/26/20 ***Historic Cussetta, GA 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home for Rent*** - Historic 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom Home for Rent in Cusseta, GA. Kitchen, living room, dining room, hardwood, carpet and tile floors, fireplace, storage building, central heat/air. Stove included. $725/month rent. HAPP voucher accepted. If interested and want to view the house, please come by our office located at 4021 Holly Avenue, Columbus, GA to check out a key. Please bring photo ID and a $20 key deposit. Please visit www.rentsmartproperty.com for pictures and to complete an application if interested. For questions, please contact RENTsmart Property Management, LLC at 706-663-3011.

(RLNE4180984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Broad Street have any available units?
415 Broad Street has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 Broad Street have?
Some of 415 Broad Street's amenities include air conditioning, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 Broad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cusseta-Chattahoochee.
Does 415 Broad Street offer parking?
No, 415 Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 415 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 415 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 415 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Broad Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Broad Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 Broad Street has units with air conditioning.
