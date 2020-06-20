Amenities

415 Broad Street Available 06/26/20 ***Historic Cussetta, GA 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home for Rent*** - Historic 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom Home for Rent in Cusseta, GA. Kitchen, living room, dining room, hardwood, carpet and tile floors, fireplace, storage building, central heat/air. Stove included. $725/month rent. HAPP voucher accepted. If interested and want to view the house, please come by our office located at 4021 Holly Avenue, Columbus, GA to check out a key. Please bring photo ID and a $20 key deposit. Please visit www.rentsmartproperty.com for pictures and to complete an application if interested. For questions, please contact RENTsmart Property Management, LLC at 706-663-3011.



