Home
/
Coweta County, GA
/
1992 Hwy. 34E
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1992 Hwy. 34E
1992 Highway 34 E
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1992 Highway 34 E, Coweta County, GA 30265
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
residental - Property Id: 151129
country home located on 3 acres
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151129p
Property Id 151129
(RLNE5117901)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1992 Hwy. 34E have any available units?
1992 Hwy. 34E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coweta County, GA
.
What amenities does 1992 Hwy. 34E have?
Some of 1992 Hwy. 34E's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1992 Hwy. 34E currently offering any rent specials?
1992 Hwy. 34E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1992 Hwy. 34E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1992 Hwy. 34E is pet friendly.
Does 1992 Hwy. 34E offer parking?
No, 1992 Hwy. 34E does not offer parking.
Does 1992 Hwy. 34E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1992 Hwy. 34E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1992 Hwy. 34E have a pool?
No, 1992 Hwy. 34E does not have a pool.
Does 1992 Hwy. 34E have accessible units?
No, 1992 Hwy. 34E does not have accessible units.
Does 1992 Hwy. 34E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1992 Hwy. 34E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1992 Hwy. 34E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1992 Hwy. 34E does not have units with air conditioning.
